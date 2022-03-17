UP: Man sets himself on fire, police officer suspended

A man set himself on fire here alleging that a police officer along with some local people was not allowing him to run his taxi service, an official said on Thursday.

Shivam Gupta's condition is critical and the Lakhimpur district hospital has referred him to a medical facility in Lucknow for treatment, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman told reporters.

Following the Wednesday night incident, the Gaurifanta Kotwali police station in-charge, Ashwini Sharma, was suspended, he said.

Gupta (26), a resident of Krishnanagar in Palia town, set himself on fire near the police station's compound, the SP said.

Police said that some personnel from the station somehow put out the fire and took him to the Palia Community Health Centre. Gupta was taken to the district hospital and then referred to Lucknow, they said.

In his statement, Gupta said that ''some local influential people were not allowing him to run his taxi for their vested interests,'' Suman said. His taxi plied between Palia and Gaurifanta.

''Gupta has told police that the Gaurifanta Kotwali in-charge had joined hands with the local influential people,'' he said. Sharma was suspended with immediate effect and the charges against him are being investigated, the SP said.

The officer investigating the case has been asked to submit his probe report within 15 days, Suman said, adding further action will taken based on the findings.

