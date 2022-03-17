Police questioning F State learner for sale of 'poisonous' cakes

Police have taken in a Grade 10 learner, from Ntemoseng Secondary School in the Free State, for questioning, for the sale of allegedly poisonous cakes to fellow pupils.

According to reports, some of the learners who consumed the cakes are in a critical condition, while others have recovered after receiving medical attention. The learners who consumed the cakes are said to have started scratching themselves, with some experiencing headaches and others being hyperactive.

"Upon investigation, the learners alleged that they bought cakes from one Grade 10 learner when they arrived at school. About 17 learners were treated at the hospital and 12 have fully recovered," said Free State Education MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe on Thursday.

The MEC said the learner who sold the cakes did so in contravention of the school code of conduct, and will "not be allowed at the school".

"This should not be allowed in our schools. It is clear that older people are using our children to achieve their nefarious objectives. Collectively and individually as stakeholders, we to have condemn this in the strongest possible term," Makgoe said.

The MEC extended his gratitude to the Department of Health for responding swiftly to the situation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)