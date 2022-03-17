Lebanon judge issues travel ban for Creditbank chairman, freezes bank's assets

A Lebanese judge Thursday issued a travel ban for Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife and froze all the bank's assets including properties and vehicles as part of an ongoing investigation, the judge told Reuters. Khalife and Creditbank could not immediately be reached for comment.

Judge Ghada Aoun did not elaborate. She froze the assets of five other banks earlier this week and issued travel bans for their bosses the week before. She has not charged any of them with a crime.

