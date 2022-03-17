Left Menu

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honour his valour and courage in the face of Russian invasion.Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told PTI that the brand Zelenskyy, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:21 IST
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ''honour his valour and courage'' in the face of Russian invasion.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told PTI that the brand 'Zelenskyy', a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday. ''The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character,'' Barua maintained.

The Ukranian student, ''knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near'', is still fighting.

''We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea,'' he said. The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022