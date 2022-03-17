Ukraine has started 2022 spring grain sowing, says deputy minister
Ukraine has started sowing spring grain in some areas but no mass sowing campaign has yet started, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Thursday.
He said it was not yet possible to forecast how much grain would be sowed in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian forces.
