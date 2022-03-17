Left Menu

Ukraine has started 2022 spring grain sowing, says deputy minister

Updated: 17-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:23 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has started sowing spring grain in some areas but no mass sowing campaign has yet started, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Thursday.

He said it was not yet possible to forecast how much grain would be sowed in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian forces.

