Japanese PM to visit India from March 19-20
- Country:
- India
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the summit will be held on Saturday.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to India from March 19-20.
He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India will be an essential partner for the US in generating mutual prosperity and creating a global free world supply chain, says USIBC president
Tennis-Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells
Saha has been brilliant, quiet servant of Indian cricket: Dinesh Karthik
India to tour Ireland in June for two T20Is
Second-string India to play Ireland in two T20 Internationals