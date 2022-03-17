Left Menu

Maha: Four held for extortion in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from a company by posing as government officials in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday registered a case under section 387 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Mumbai resident Ganesh Pol, Jeevan Mahapure of Kolhapur, Mahendra Bansode of Panvel and Murlidhar Patil of Alibaug, an official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly visited a company at Dolvi near Wadkhal by posing as government officials and carried a forged document with an official letterhead.

The accused asked a company official to stop the firm's activities at a local creek and allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter. The men also threatened to kill him, he said.

The police were alerted and the accused were nabbed from the company premises, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

