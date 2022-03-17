Left Menu

Srinagar encounter: 15 held for pelting stones at security forces

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday said they have arrested 15 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting on security forces after an encounter here in which three militants were killed.

They said despite warnings, a mob had tried to approach the gunbattle site and hurled stones at security personnel.

“On March 16 at Shankarpora Nowgam Srinagar, three terrorists were neutralised. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Signboards were also placed around the site of the encounter to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitisation with regard to any left-over explosive from the terrorists,” a police official said.

He said, “However, a large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathis and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed nafri (personnel)”.

In order to disperse the mob, smoke canister shells were used as per the SOPs, the official said.

He said a case was registered and 15 identified persons were arrested.

Srinagar Police requests people to stay away from encounter sites to ensure their safety, keeping in view the likelihood of the left-over explosives from the terrorists, the official said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

