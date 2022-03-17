Germany records 187,428 refugees arrived from Ukraine
Updated: 17-03-2022
German police have recorded 187,428 refugees from Ukraine as having arrived in the country as of Thursday, the Interior Ministry tweeted.
"Most of them are women, children and old people," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
