Chouhan reviews preparation for Investors Summit 2022

To make the Investors Summit 2022 successful, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed to invite leading corporate business houses and leading companies of different sectors in the meet scheduled to be held in November this year.

Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the proposed meet on Wednesday with ministers and senior officials.

He directed to invite prestigious corporate business houses and leading firms in the area of pharma and medical devices, textile and garment manufacturing, agri and food processing, bio-technology, start-ups, engineering automobile and electric vehicles, logistics and warehousing for establishing their units in Madhya Pradesh, an official on Thursday said.

The Summit will be held in Indore in November, the official said.

The investors' meet that were held earlier has resulted in the enhancement of investment and generation of employment in the state, Chouhan said.

He added that he will also take part in the road shows to be held before the scheduled event in Delhi and Mumbai to attract investors.

Chouhan might go to Davos and Germany too for staging road shows in May to attract investment in the state, the official said.

Before the summit, the government has planned to stage road-shows in major cities like Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad between April and July, the state's Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department's Principal Secretary Industries Department Sanjay Kumar Shukla said.

The chief minister also requested the state's Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh and Minor, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Saklecha to take part in the road shows.

The ambassadors of the different countries will also be invited to the investor's summit.

The state's Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Principal Secretary to the chief minister Manish Rastogi, among others, were present on the occasion.

