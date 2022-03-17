Russian forces in Ukraine were blasting cities and killing civilians but no longer making progress on the ground, according to Western intelligence, while talks on ending the fighting resumed as the war entered its fourth week. CIVILIAN TOLL * Local officials said rescuers in the besieged southern port of Mariupol were combing the rubble of a theatre where women and children had been sheltering, bombed the previous day. Russia has denied striking the theatre. * Governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been killed there in bombardment over the past 24 hours. * Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians. STALLED INVASION * Russia's invasion has largely stalled on all fronts in recent days amid heavy losses, British military intelligence said in a regular update. DIPLOMACY * Talks between Russian and Ukraine continue via video link for a fourth straight day. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's top aide said Ukraine maintained its core demand that it retained sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces. * The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection, which diplomats say is set to fail because it does not call for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.

WAR OF WORDS * Russia accused the United States of stoking "Russophobia" and said it had the power to put its "brash enemies into place." * Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told European lawmakers the EU should recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal a day after U.S. President Joe Biden used the term in comments Kremlin called "unforgivable." ECONOMY AND MARKETS * The OECD estimates the Ukraine crisis could knock more than 1 percentage point off global growth this year and says central banks should be prepared to intervene to keep financial markets functioning. * Russia said it had made debt payments due this week, but a number of bondholders said they had yet to get paid. QUOTES "Every year politicians repeat 'never again'," Zelenskiy told German lawmakers, invoking a slogan used to mark the Holocaust. "And now we see that these words are simply worthless. In Europe a people is being destroyed, they are trying to destroy everything that is dear to us, what we live for."

