UK says there is "very very strong evidence" Russia's Putin behind war crimes in Ukraine
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind them, but it stopped short of calling him a war criminal. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were "unforgivable".
Asked if Britain was prepared to echo those remarks, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told BBC radio: "There's very, very strong evidence that war crimes have been committed and that Vladimir Putin is behind them."
"It is ultimately a matter for the International Criminal Court to decide who is or isn't a war criminal, and for us to bring the evidence."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British stocks slip in volatile trade; LSE Group surges on earnings
International Criminal Court prosecutor opens investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports AP.
British stocks slip in volatile trade; LSE Group jumps on earnings
British ad group WPP says it will leave Russia
Rocked by Ukraine, British stocks have worst week since pandemic began