France says Mali junta decision against RFI, France 24 is grave attack on freedom of press

Mali's ruling military junta's decision to suspend broadcasts by French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24 is a grave attack on the freedom of the press, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mali's junta is accusing the two news outlets of what it called false allegations of army abuses, in an unprecedented clamp down on foreign media.

