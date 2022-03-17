Left Menu

France says Mali junta decision against RFI, France 24 is grave attack on freedom of press

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:22 IST
France says Mali junta decision against RFI, France 24 is grave attack on freedom of press
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Mali's ruling military junta's decision to suspend broadcasts by French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24 is a grave attack on the freedom of the press, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mali's junta is accusing the two news outlets of what it called false allegations of army abuses, in an unprecedented clamp down on foreign media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022