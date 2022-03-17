MP: Three held for cheating hundreds of persons by promising to provide `VIP' phone numbers

Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping around 500 persons across multiple states by offering `VIP phone numbers' and pocketing as much as Rs 3 crore, police said on Thursday.

People from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala became victims of the scam over the last three years, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna told reporters.

The arrested men were identified as Shubham Rai alias Shivam (28), Ashok Tirthani alias Kekka (57) and Dileep Kukreja (44). Ravi Mishra, a resident of Mumbai, was a wanted accused, the SP added.

Local resident Harjinder Singh had filed a complaint with Gorakhpur police station that Harvinder, his relative, received a text message on February 2 offering to provide a `VIP' or `vanity' phone number (a number with desired digits) of a prominent telecom service provider for Rs 49,999.

Harvinder then received a call from a person who claimed to be an agent of the telecom company and offered to provide him a VIP SIM card for Rs 41,300. The caller also provided details of a bank account for making the payment.

Harvinder transferred the money, but got no SIM card as promised. Probe found that the money ended up in the bank account of Ashok Tirthani, the SP said.

Tirthani was arrested, and his interrogation led the police to Dileep Kukreja and Shubham Rai.

Rai had been earlier arrested in a cheating case in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A certain percentage of the amount collected through the scam was allegedly transferred to Ravi Mishra, Rai's Mumbai-based friend, the official said.

Rai and Mishra had worked together in the Film City in Mumbai between 2007 to 2012.

The accused used as many as 52 bank accounts to collect money.

Police seized documents related to bank accounts, seven debit cards, cheque books, Aadhaar cards, eight mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused among other things. Further probe is on, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)