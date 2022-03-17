Left Menu

IG BSF Jammu visits forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:52 IST
Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) during a four-day tour of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the situation, an official said on Thursday.

Boora arrived in the forward areas of under command units on March 14 and took stock of the situation on the LoC, he said.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarter, BSF Rajouri, D S Sindhu, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

He said the IG BSF interacted with officers and troops deployed in the forward areas and also reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of the force.

He held discussions with battalion commanders concerned on the ground and reviewed the security situation, the spokesperson said.

He said Boora chaired ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at Sector Headquarter BSF Rajouri and had tea with the jawans.

The IG BSF expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all ranks for their professional commitment towards the line of duty while dealing with several challenges and boosted the spirit of the jawans, the spokesperson said. TAS TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

