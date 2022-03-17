Left Menu

Mumbai: Seven held for operating fake angadia firm; cheating businessman of Rs 2cr

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons for allegedly operating a fake angadia firm and cheating a city-based businessman of Rs 2 crore, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:58 IST
Mumbai: Seven held for operating fake angadia firm; cheating businessman of Rs 2cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons for allegedly operating a fake angadia firm and cheating a city-based businessman of Rs 2 crore, an official said on Thursday. The accused were arrested from different parts of the country recently, the official from Dindoshi police said.

Murli Kalburgi was nabbed from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Rupinder Arora was apprehended from Goa, while the remaining accused Amol Kamble, Nisar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Durga Chodnekar and Yashwant Singh were arrested from Mumbai and suburban areas, he said. According to the police, the accused had allegedly cheated Jagdish Poddar, a city-based businessman, of Rs 2 crore through their fake angadia firm.

Angadia firms offer courier services to deliver money, jewellery among other valuables.

Poddar had contacted the accused at their office in Malad last month to deliver money to someone in Assam, and the gang had allegedly taken the sum from him, but did not deliver the same, the official said. With the help of technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused and recovered Rs 50 lakh from them, the official said. The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust), 120-b (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022