US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Fed-driven rally
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation, while keeping a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.71 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,995.39.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.29%, at 4,345.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.83 points, or 0.56%, to 13,360.72 at the opening bell.
