Turkey says hopes for humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.

In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Cavusoglu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire to be monitored by humanitarian groups.