Turkey says hopes for humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine's Mariupol
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:19 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.
In a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv, broadcast on Turkish television, Cavusoglu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire to be monitored by humanitarian groups.
