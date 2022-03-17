Left Menu

ICJ judges vote in individual capacity: MEA on Dalveer Bhandari's vote against Russia

Not appropriate to comment on how judges in the ICJ vote. Pressed for a comment, the MEA spokesperson reiterated, He Justice Bhandari happens to be an Indian national who is a member in his individual capacity on the ICJ.

Updated: 17-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:24 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said judges at the International Court of Justice vote in their individual capacity, a day after Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia at the United Nations' highest court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv.

The court order was supported by 13 judges, while two voted against it -- Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian from Russia and Judge Xue Hanqin from China. India's judge, Dalveer Bhandari, voted against Russia.

Asked about the vote at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''They are (there) in individual capacities and they vote on the merits of that. Not appropriate to comment on how judges in the ICJ vote.'' Pressed for a comment, the MEA spokesperson reiterated, ''He (Justice Bhandari) happens to be an Indian national who is a member in his individual capacity on the ICJ. I am not going to comment on how judges vote on issues that come to the ICJ.'' PTI ASK SRY

