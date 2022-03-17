Ex-minister Deshmukh exercised 'undue influence' over police transfers: Court

There is evidence to indicate that senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officials during his tenure as Maharashtra Home Minister, a special PMLA court noted in its detailed order on his bail plea made available on Thursday.

Special judge R N Rokade made this observation in his order while denying bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The bail plea of the former state minister (71), arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was rejected on March 14.

The court also held that there is evidence to show that he was “actively involved” in money laundering activities.

Deshmukh, who resigned from the state cabinet in April last year, is currently in jail under judicial custody.

The ED's case is that while serving as the home minister (Dec 2019-April 2021), Deshmukh allegedly misused his official position and through Sachin Waze, a police officer dismissed from service after his arrest in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran killing case last year, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai.

The money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, the central agency has claimed.

The court, in its order said, from the statements (recorded by ED), one thing is clear that an “unofficial list” of police officers relating to transfers and postings used to be prepared at the instance of the applicant (Deshmukh).

This list used to be forwarded to the Police Establishment Board (PEB), a body handling appointments and postings, the judge said.

“Prima facie, there is material to indicate that recommendations received from the applicant used to be included in the final order prepared by PEB,'' the court said.

“There is no reasonable explanation as to why there was deviation from the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court while effecting transfers and postings during the tenure of the applicant as Home Minister of Maharashtra,” it noted.

Prima facie, there is evidence to indicate that the applicant had exercised undue influence over the transfers and postings of police officials,” the court said. On the money laundering case against Deshmukh, the order mentioned that the ED recorded statements of various witnesses to indicate that the applicant had played a ''grave role'' in generating and laundering the proceeds of crime collected from orchestra bar owners through Waze.

Apart from statements of the witnesses, money trails and chart showing trail of money indicate that the applicant had laundered a sum of Rs 13.25 crore since 2011. Out of this, Rs 2.83 crore was laundered during his tenure as Maharashtra home minister, the order said, citing the probe conducted so far by the ED.

It is further revealed that Rs 1.71 crore was transferred during February-March 2021, the order said. Prima facie, there is evidence to show that the applicant (Deshmukh) was ''actively involved'' in generation and money laundering activities, the judge said, while declining relief to the NCP leader.

In the backdrop of prima facie evidence on record, it is not possible to record a satisfaction that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the applicant is not guilty of money laundering offence, the judge said.

