PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:28 IST
Buhari moves HC seeking bail
Ahmed A R Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, who was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 involving Rs 564.48 crore has moved the Madras High Court seeking bail.

The charge against him was that he had quoted over valuation of coal prices whereby the PSUs paid higher price for the purchase of coal.

Originally, he moved the Principal Sessions Court, which rejected his plea for bail. Hence, he preferred the present bail application before the High Court.

It came up before Justice G Jayachandran, who adjourned it to Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

