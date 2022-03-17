Lebanese judge orders arrest of Raja Salameh, brother of cenbank governor
17-03-2022
A Lebanese judge has ordered the arrest of Raja Salameh, the brother of central bank governor Riad Salameh, the judge told Reuters on Thursday.
She did not elaborate as to why she ordered his arrest.
Raja Salameh could not immediately be reached for comment.
