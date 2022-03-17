Delhi police beefs up security arrangement for Holi celebrations

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has made adequate security arrangements for Holi celebrations while keeping hooligans at bay and drunken driving in check.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said patrolling will be intensified during Holi and strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules. ''Additional force has been given to all the district police for security arrangements. Patrolling will be intensified and pickets will be placed by the district police in their respective areas,” he said.

“Police will focus on those involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them,'' Mittal said. Police also asked people to adhere to the coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. Safety of women will also be the priority of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said, adding the police presence will be increased in sensitive areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding, among others.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads, they said. ''The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. The traffic police personnel will be deployed at major roads and intersections. The traffic teams will be deployed in different areas. We request you all to follow traffic rules during the Holi celebrations. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple riding on two wheelers and riding without a helmet,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said. A DCP-level officer said special pickets will be placed in several areas and action will be taken against people selling illicit liquor. ''We have deployed special pickets today and tomorrow (for Holi) in various districts. Police are identifying the mischief mongers and preventive actions are being taken against them. Extra force will be deployed, patrolling will be intensified,” he said.

“Police will also interact with people so that no untoward incident takes place. Actions will be taken against those who found drinking in public places,'' he added.

