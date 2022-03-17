Left Menu

Some areas of China's Shenzhen city to restart work, public transport on March 18

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:04 IST
Five districts in China's southern city of Shenzhen that have achieved "community-wide COVID-19 dynamic clearance" can restart work and resume public transport from March 18, the municipality government said late on Thursday.

Certain areas in the five districts still need to have COVID control measures in place, according to the statement, which did not include more details.

Other districts should adopt differentiated COVID measures for companies, the statement said.

