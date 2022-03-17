Left Menu

Chargesheet filed against govt official in disproportionate assets case in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:05 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a government official and his family members in a disproportionate assets case here, an official said.

The chargesheet against senior assistant, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Pranav Gandotra, his wife Pooja Wattal and mother Shashi Gandotra was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption Jammu, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said the disproportionate assets case was registered in 2018 when Gandotra was posted as in-charge Tehsil supply officer, Rajouri.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in the residential houses of the accused, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents which revealed that he has raised huge properties, both movable as well as immovable, worth crores of rupees in his own name and in name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known source of income, the spokesman said.

He said the accused officer was found in possession of several residential houses and flats, shops and a restaurant, a number of costly and luxurious vehicles, household items, electronic gadgets besides gold and diamond ornaments weighing 4.361 kg, silver articles with utensils weighing over 11 kg and insurance policies worth more than Rs 41 lakhs.

“The allegations of raising disproportionate assets by the accused have been fully substantiated. After completing the investigation of the case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority,” the spokesman said.

He said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for April 19. TAS TAS AQS AQS

