France's Macron: Ukraine war will lead to deep food crisis in next 12-18 months
The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, will likely lead to a food crisis in the next 12-18 months in Africa and the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Macron, running for a second term in office, spoke to journalists in Paris as he revealed his political programme.
