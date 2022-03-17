France's Macron: Ukraine war will lead to deep food crisis in next 12-18 months

The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, will likely lead to a food crisis in the next 12-18 months in Africa and the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron, running for a second term in office, spoke to journalists in Paris as he revealed his political programme.

