In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelenskiy for talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered in a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to host him and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks, according to his office.

The statement said Erdogan told Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders. Erdogan also said a lasting ceasefire could lead the way to a long-term solution, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)