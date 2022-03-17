Left Menu

In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelenskiy for talks

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:08 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered in a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to host him and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks, according to his office.

The statement said Erdogan told Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders. Erdogan also said a lasting ceasefire could lead the way to a long-term solution, it said.

