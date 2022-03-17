G7 to step up support for Moldova, others near Ukraine - Japan's Hayashi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:18 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday the Group of Seven advanced economies had agreed to step up support for Moldova and other countries near Ukraine, as they try to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Hayashi's comment to reporters came after an online meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Around 70 Japanese have volunteered to fight for Ukraine - report
Around 70 Japanese have volunteered to fight for Ukraine - report
Japanese discount store operator to support 100 Ukrainian refugee families
Nippon Express (India) Becomes First Japanese Forwarder to Open Logistics Center in Cargo Area of Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi)
Japanese discount store operator to support 100 Ukrainian refugee families