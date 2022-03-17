Left Menu

Madras HC rejects plea from voter against Panneerselvam

I had disclosed all my income and asset details.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea from a voter in Theni district challenging the election of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur assembly constituency in 2021.

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the plea from Milani, a local DMK functionary, today.

In her petition, Milany alleged that Panneerselvam had declared false asset and income details in his election affidavit filed along with the nomination papers.

Panneerselvam, in his counter submitted that the allegation was totally wrong and that he had declared all the details in his affidavit before the election commission at the time of filing his nomination papers.

''The petitioner is wasting the precious time of the court. I had disclosed all my income and asset details. In fact, I had mentioned the purchase price and current market value of our properties. Hence, the election petition is liable to be set aside,'' the counsel for the former CM contended.

Accepting the submissions of Panneerselvam's counsel, the judge dismissed the petition by Milani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

