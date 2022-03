BRIEF-Canada To Drop Pre-Arrival COVID Test Requirement For Fully-Vaccinated Travelers From April 1 - Health Minister

* CANADA TO ALLOW FULLY-VACCINATED TRAVELERS TO ENTER COUNTRY WITHOUT TAKING PRE-ARRIVAL COVID TEST FROM APRIL 1 - HEALTH MINISTER

* CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS COMING TO CANADA WILL NEED TO TAKE COVID ANTIGEN TEST LESS THAN ONE DAY BEFORE DEPARTURE - TRANSPORT MINISTER * CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS COMING TO CANADA WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO BE TESTED FOR COVID BEFORE GETTING OFF SHIP - TRANSPORT MINISTER

