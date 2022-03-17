Left Menu

Maha: Woman found murdered in apartment in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:45 IST

The police on Thursday recovered a highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman from an apartment in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The victim Nirzala Indresh Kumar, the wife of a labourer, was allegedly murdered in her apartment in Arnala three days ago, the official said. The death came to light when a group of youngsters had approached the flat seeking donation for Holi festivities and noticed a foul odour emanating from the premises on Wednesday night, senior inspector Raju Mane of Arnala police station said.

On entering the flat, they saw the woman lying in a pool of blood, following which the police were informed, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and a manhunt has been launched for the victim's husband, who has fled with his daughters aged three and five, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

