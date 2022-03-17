Slovakia says willing to provide Ukraine S-300s if NATO fills gap

Slovakia's defense minister said on Thursday that his country was willing to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defenses if NATO allies find a substitute, but his visiting U.S. counterpart told reporters he had nothing to announce on that.

Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defenses to help repel a Russian military onslaught, now in its fourth week.

