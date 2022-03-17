UK says freezing tax cooperation with Russia and Belarus
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday it was suspending the exchange of tax information with Russia and Belarus in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The UK is freezing tax cooperation with Russia and Belarus by suspending all exchange of tax information with them," Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said in a written statement to parliament.
"The suspension of tax information exchange will ensure the UK is not supplying Russia and Belarus with information that could lead to an increased tax benefit or yield for them."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moscow threatens to block Russian-language Wikipedia over invasion article
Athletes from Russia, Belarus banned from ISSF Championships
Russian-led ISSF bans shooters from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine invasion
Sports News Roundup: Elderly athlete breaks Thai 100m record - for centenarians; Tennis-ITF suspends Russian and Belarusian federations and more
Tennis players from Russia, Belarus to continue competing in ATP, WTA events