Left Menu

Rajnath calls Bommai a 'competent and committed CM'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka saying the latter is competent and committed CM.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:58 IST
Rajnath calls Bommai a 'competent and committed CM'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka saying the latter is competent and committed CM. Singh participated in an inauguration ceremony of the Flight Control System(FCS) Complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) and said that Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru have always been close to his heart.

"He is a competent and committed chief minister. Karnataka and its Capital Bengaluru are always close to my heart. The State is like a big Banyan tree. As it grows tall it also strikes its roots deep retaining its tradition and culture. It is reaching out to the skies as a hub of modern technology," Singh told media persons. Heaping praises on CM Bommai, the minister said, "Karnataka is making rapid strides and the state will soon carve a niche for itself in the world under his leadership."

Lauding the achievement of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Establishment(ADE) for setting up the FCS Complex in just 45 days, Rajnath said it is "nothing short of a miracle". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022