Delhi govt distributes Rs 5,000 grant each to over 80,000 construction workers

Delhi government on Thursday distributed Rs 5,000 each as the pollution subsistence grant amount to 83,183 construction workers, to support them. These construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 from the Delhi government due to the non-completion of the renewal process.

Notably, the Delhi government had distributed the pollution subsistence grant of Rs 5000 to all construction workers registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), during the ban on construction activities in the national capital given high pollution levels in November last year. The Delhi government had announced an assistance of Rs 5000 each, to the workers and Rs 250 crore was released for this.

Delhi government has already given a pollution subsistence grant of Rs 5000 each to 4,91,488 construction workers registered with DBOCWWB. A total of Rs 245 crores have been distributed as welfare measures for construction workers and now additional Rs 41.9 crores will be distributed among 83,000 construction workers. Delhi currently has 8.5 lakh registered construction workers.

The amount of Rs 5000 will be credited to the accounts of the registered construction workers in the next two working days. All construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board before 24 November 2021, when the ban on construction activities was imposed, are eligible for a pollution subsistence grant. In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The Delhi government is standing with construction workers at every step. These workers are builders of our nation and strengthen our country. Our cities, buildings, and nations stand because of their hard work today. Therefore, the honour and interests of the workers are the main priority of our government."

"This step will help the Delhi government in assisting all construction workers in Delhi. There are around 11 lakh construction workers in Delhi, of which 8.5 lakh are now registered," he added. In view of some eligible workers not receiving pollution subsistence grants due to bank account amendment problems, Dy CM Sisodia urged the construction workers to get their bank amendment done on an e-district website free of cost, so that their applications are processed in the next payment cycle.

After registration, all construction workers can also get the benefit of various schemes introduced for their welfare like education, health benefits, marriage, maternity, pension, etc., he said. (ANI)

