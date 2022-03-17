UK defence minister says he received fake call from 'Ukrainian PM'
British defence minister Ben Wallace said an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister contacted him on Thursday and asked several "misleading questions". "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me.
"Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call," Wallace said on Twitter.
"No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."
