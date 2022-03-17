UK defence minister says he received fake call from 'Ukrainian PM'

Left Menu

British defence minister Ben Wallace said an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister contacted him on Thursday and asked several "misleading questions". "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:33 IST
"Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call," Wallace said on Twitter.

"No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

