The way P&O workers were sacked was completely unacceptable - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:42 IST
The way P&O workers were sacked was completely unacceptable - PM's spokesman
Britain's P&O Ferries decision to make 800 staff redundant with immediate effect and to suspended crossings for the next few days was completely unacceptable, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. "The way these workers were informed was completely unacceptable," the spokesman said.

"Our sympathies are with these hard-working people affected during this challenging time, who have given years of in service to P&O."

