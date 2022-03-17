Security guards at Haldwani medical college relieved of duties days after ragging incident

Days after an alleged ragging incident was reported from the Government Medical College in Haldwani in Uttarakhand, 30 security guards deployed there were relieved of their duties on Thursday.

College principal Arun Joshi confirmed this but denied any link between the two incidents, saying they have been relieved of their duties as the period of their deployment at the college was over.

The deployment of security staff at the college is done by outsourcing through Uttarakhand Poorva Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL) and the college has written to the corporation to deploy them elsewhere, he said.

Twenty-seven first-year MBBS students with their shaved heads were seen walking in a queue on the college campus in a recent viral video, giving rise to allegations that they had been ragged by their seniors.

Security guards were also seen following the students in the video. The college administration as well as the students though have denied that any such incident took place.

The students had said they had shaved off their head due to dandruff.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court by one Sachchidananda Dabral for a probe into the matter.

Following the PIL, the HC asked the police and the Commissioner of Kumaon to form a committee to look into the matter. The committee's report is yet to be submitted to the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)