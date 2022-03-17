Youth held for abusing PM Modi, Adityanath

A youth has been arrested for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in a video here, police said on Thursday. A video of Israr Khan, a resident of Alipur Jeeta village, abusing Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister and Maurya had surfaced on social media. A case has been registered against Israr on the complaint of Virender Singh, a resident of the Kada Dham area. The accused has been arrested, SHO Chandra Bhushan Maurya said.

