Youth held for abusing PM Modi, Adityanath

A video of Israr Khan, a resident of Alipur Jeeta village, abusing Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister and Maurya had surfaced on social media. The accused has been arrested, SHO Chandra Bhushan Maurya said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A youth has been arrested for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in a video here, police said on Thursday. A video of Israr Khan, a resident of Alipur Jeeta village, abusing Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister and Maurya had surfaced on social media. A case has been registered against Israr on the complaint of Virender Singh, a resident of the Kada Dham area. The accused has been arrested, SHO Chandra Bhushan Maurya said.

