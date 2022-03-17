CJI suggests Indian diaspora organizations to think about creating legal assistance center

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday suggested the organizations of the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to think about creating a legal assistance center to help those in need of such assistance.

The CJI said the national and state legal services authorities in India, which take care of the legal service needs of 70 per cent of the needy population totally free of cost, would extend all possible help in dealing with the legal problems of the needy persons in India.

Speaking at a felicitation function organized by the Indian community in UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, Justice Ramana said the growing strong relationship between the two countries will only grow in the times to come and the strong bonds of friendship are bound to flourish and achieve new heights.

He said one of the major reasons for the strong ties between the two nations is that Indians constitute one of the largest ethnic groups in the UAE and they have significantly contributed to the development of the UAE over the years.

“As the Chief Justice of India, I can not make any promise to you. But I can suggest to organisations such as Indian Cultural and Social Centre to think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of legal assistance,'' he said.

''In India, both the national and state legal services authorities are able to take care of legal service needs of 70 per cent of the needy population, totally free of cost,'' the CJI said.

He assured that Indian legal services authorities will extend all possible help in dealing with the legal problems of the needy in India. ''Your legal assistance centre can be the nodal point for coordination between the needy and Indian legal service authorities,'' Justice Ramana said.

Besides the CJI, apex court judge Justice Hima Kohli was also there in the felicitation function in Abu Dhabi which was a webcast on Youtube.

Justice Ramana said the Indian population has been completely integrated into the fabric of the society in the UAE and one of the most significant things about the Indian diaspora in the UAE is its contribution back to India. “All of you have significantly contributed to Indian development as well. Whenever there has been a calamity or requirement for Indians in the UAE to step up and contribute towards an Indian cause, they have always delivered,'' he said.

''Wherever you are, your Indian values of care, respect, fraternity, and tolerance must shine through. It is not the soil where you reside or toil that dictates who you are, but the values you carry within you. India resides in all of you. And I hope wherever you live or work, you will always think about India and keep her flag shining high,'' he said.

Justice Ramana said where ever he goes, he always requests and advises the expats not to forget their motherland and mother tongue.

''Do not detach from your roots. Sustain and promote your culture. Celebrate festivals. Organise and join cultural events. It is through these concerted efforts only you can maintain brotherhood between the communities and sustain much-needed solidarity,'' the CJI said.

Justice Ramana said he had a meeting with the Minister for Justice of the UAE.

''I had the occasion to take up matters related to 175 pending extradition orders and 105 pending requests for exchange of prisoners. Similarly, the issuance of notifications for the implementation of bilateral treaties was also figured in our meeting. I must say the response was very positive and encouraging,'' he said.

He said coming to the judicial ties between two countries, it is heartening to note that India and UAE have entered into bilateral agreements which will help both nations to enhance cooperation in various fields. ''Bilateral agreements have been entered into with respect to the execution of decrees, extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters, and many more. Such agreements are a great asset, keeping in mind the large levels of interaction between India and the UAE,'' he said. PTI ABA RKS RKS

