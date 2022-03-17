French finance ministry partially evacuated over terrorism threat - BFM
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:00 IST
France
- France
The French finance and economy ministry on Thursday was being partially evacuated following a terrorism threat, news channel BFM TV reported, citing several sources. There was a bomb alert inside the ministry, the report added.
Police could not immediately comment.
