Influx of Ukrainians will become big challenge for Germany - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:05 IST
Influx of Ukrainians will become big challenge for Germany - Scholz
The growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Germany will become a "big, big challenge," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking after talks with the leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Scholz said that despite the challenge it should be relatively easy to help Ukrainians settle in given that they don't need visas to enter Germany and they have automatic access to healthcare and education as well as language and integration courses.

German police have so far registered just under 190,000 Ukrainians who have fled Russia's invasion of their country.

