T'gana student dies in road accident in Germany

A student from Telangana died in a road accident in Germany, family sources said on Thursday.Amar Singh 28 was pursuing MBA in the European nation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:21 IST
T’gana student dies in road accident in Germany
A student from Telangana died in a road accident in Germany, family sources said on Thursday.

Amar Singh (28) was pursuing MBA in the European nation. The family had received information about his death on Wednesday evening.

Amar Singh last spoke to his father on March 11 and the mishap is said to have occurred on March 13, they said.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA from Achampet, Guvvala Balaraju met the family members on Thursday and assured help to them in bringing the body from Germany. He spoke to state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in this connection, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

