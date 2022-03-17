Left Menu

France's Macron: Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave NATO an electric shock

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:22 IST
France's Macron: Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave NATO an electric shock
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine had delivered an "electric shock" to the NATO alliance and given it a new strategic clarity that it was lacking.

Macron, speaking to journalists as he launched his campaign for re-election, was responding to a question about whether he regretted describing NATO as "brain dead" around two years ago.

Macron said the situation in late 2019, when he made his remarks, was different from today, and that the alliance was indispensable for dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

