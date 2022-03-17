France's Macron : State should take a greater stake in EDF
The French state, which already owns over 80% of power giant EDF should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Thursday as he presented his programme for re-election.
Debt-laden EDF, whose share price plunged in recent months, is charged by Macron's government with building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several billion euros in investment.
