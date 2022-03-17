Delhi reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 148 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The health department said in a bulletin that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,63,493. The positivity rate stands at 0.47 per cent.

The bulletin said 157 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 18,36,738. With one death in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 26,145. Delhi has 610 active COVID-19 cases, of which 428 are currently in home isolation.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 24,177 vaccination doses were administered during the last 24 hours, of which 6,412 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 15,955 people received their second dose. A total of 1,810 precaution doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the national capital, taking the cumulative tally of beneficiaries of the precaution dose to 4,36,166. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)