France's Macron: Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave NATO an electric shock

France's president said on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine had delivered an "electric shock" to the NATO alliance and given it a new strategic clarity that it was lacking. Emmanuel Macron, speaking to reporters as he launched his campaign for re-election, was responding to a question about whether he regretted describing NATO as "brain dead" around two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:49 IST
France's president said on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine had delivered an "electric shock" to the NATO alliance and given it a new strategic clarity that it was lacking.

Emmanuel Macron, speaking to reporters as he launched his campaign for re-election, was responding to a question about whether he regretted describing NATO as "brain dead" around two years ago. "Russia has given us a wake-up call," Macron said. "I always considered that we needed a strategic clarification, and we are in the process of getting it."

He said events in Ukraine had given NATO that clarity because it brought it back to its origins. Macron said the situation in late 2019, when he made his remark, was different from today, and that the alliance was indispensable for dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said that he didn't exclude going to Kyiv, but that his priority was to continue discussions with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, with whom he would speak again in the coming hours. "Without something tangible, going would be in vain. I will do it when it would be useful," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

