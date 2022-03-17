Left Menu

Maha: 8 suffer minor injuries in blast at metal scrap unit

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:56 IST
Maha: 8 suffer minor injuries in blast at metal scrap unit
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people suffered minor injuries in a low intensity blast at a metal scrap unit in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad township in Pune district on Thursday, said a fire brigade official.

The incident took place in the morning in the industrial township when some cleaning work was going on in the facility, he said.

''On receiving a call, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. At least eight people working at the unit sustained burn injuries in the accident,'' said the official.

He said of the eight people, two received 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022