Maha: 8 suffer minor injuries in blast at metal scrap unit

Eight people suffered minor injuries in a low intensity blast at a metal scrap unit in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad township in Pune district on Thursday, said a fire brigade official.

The incident took place in the morning in the industrial township when some cleaning work was going on in the facility, he said.

''On receiving a call, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. At least eight people working at the unit sustained burn injuries in the accident,'' said the official.

He said of the eight people, two received 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries.

