At least 70 migrants dead or missing off Libya in past two weeks - IOM

17-03-2022
At least 70 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya in the past two weeks, the international Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

On 12 March, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized near the Libyan coast of Tobruk. Authorities rescued six migrants and recovered seven bodies, while 12 remain missing, according to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.

