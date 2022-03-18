Left Menu

Blinken warns China will bear responsibility for actions supporting Russia's aggression

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:08 IST
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that President Joe Biden will make it clear to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression.

Blinken told reporters that the United States is concerned that China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.

